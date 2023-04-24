Berkshire Environmental Action Team discusses efforts to convert its Pittsfield headquarters into a Resilience Hub for extreme weather events at climate social

Pittsfield — On Sunday afternoon, the Berkshire Environmental Action Team’s headquarters at 20 Chapel St. in Pittsfield was packed with environmentally conscious Berkshire County residents for an inaugural “climate social,” before the building undergoes a series of renovations that will make it a Resilience Hub — a place where people will be able to go for reliable power in the event of a climate emergency.
The climate social was an informal event meant to bring together activists — and attract newcomers — hosted by the 350MA Berkshire node, a chapter of 350 Mass, a group that advocates for environmental policy. Organizer Susan Purser said the event, functionally a potluck, was meant to be a loose environment for discussion of the issues. It was held in connection with Earth Day, which was Saturday.
“We thought, why does every activity we go to have to be a lecture or a table discussion?” Purser said. “Why does everything have to be so structured?”
Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, the headquarters, formerly the Immanuel Community Church, is expected to be undergo the first stages of its conversion into the Resilience Hub. The change come via Communities Responding to Extreme Weather, or CREW, who work to convert libraries, churches and other facilities into likewise resources. The series of renovations is expected to take three to five years to complete, as the organization plans to make building entrances more accessible, install a new roof and put solar panels atop it — putting its environmental advocacy into practice. It will also remove the unused pulpit in the building in order to install an accessible balcony overlooking the Housatonic river, as well as put a bathroom on the first floor.
The headquarters will provide a battery backup, heat pumps and insulation for residents as a “temporary day shelter” for emergencies, in addition to giving them a place where they can charge their electronics. Resilience Hubs also provide education for residents on extreme weather.
“We would be able to provide heating, cooling and electricity even if the grid goes down,” said BEAT Executive Director Jane Winn.
It will join the Universalist Unitarian Meeting of Southern Berkshire in Housatonic, which is another Resilience Hub, although Al Blake, a co-founder of the 350MA Berkshire node, said the church was still under renovation. Blake said an effort in Windsor could bring another Resilience Hub to the county, too.
In total, Winn estimates the renovations will cost about $1 million. BEAT is currently receiving funding from the Mass Cultural Council, the Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick Trust and the Wyomissing Foundation.
There was still work to be done to get the headquarters ready for the beginning of the construction, Winn said, even as climate activists enjoyed coffee, baked goods and assorted hors d’oeuvres.
“It’s going to be a long night,” Winn said with a smile.
Resilience Hubs were just one of the many topics on the minds of attendees at the gathering on Sunday. Purser said that her organization was providing information on hydrogen reduction, an upcoming electric vehicle showcase and disinvestment from banks that support fossil fuels. In fact, the 250 Mass Berkshire chapter did a standout protesting Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and Citibank in late March.
Purser said the group regularly holds its meetings on Zoom, so the event provided a chance for many people to meet each other in person for the first time. She also saw some new faces in the crowd.
“It’s heartening,” Purser said. “As climate issues become more intense, we’re hoping to see more people get involved.”
Many of the activists who do get involved specialize on issues close to them, Purser said. For example, chapter member Michele Marantz is involved in the fight against a gas pipeline in Longmeadow, where she lived for several years before moving to Dalton, which she spoke with attendees about.
For BEAT, Winn provided information on the environmental action team’s plans, including the multi-year project to become a Resilience Hub. She also got to showcase the “stream table,” an educational tool that shows the effects of erosion on a watershed that was given to the organization by Berkshire Community College and MassWildlife. Winn plans to use the table to teach students who visit BEAT’s headquarters.
Wendy Brown, a member of the 350MA Berkshire node and an architect, provided information about environmentally-friendly building materials and insulation. Brown advises facilities that want to become Resilience Hubs in Berkshire County, which she is doing for BEAT.
Brown said her contributions to the effort were galvanized by learning more about carbon emissions and the construction industry’s contributions toward them. She wanted to be part of the solution, she said.
“It’s really scary,” Brown said. “And it’s an emergency.”