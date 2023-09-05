Question 3 may not affect Berkshire County pig farmers that much, but it could boost sales for locally produced pork

A law concerning the humane housing of pigs that recently went into effect won’t change the practices of many Berkshire farmers. But it could mean a boost in sales.

“I think for smaller farmers, like farms our size, it’s very positive because it’s going to drive up pork prices without changing anything we’re doing,” said Michael Gallagher, who runs Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough with his wife, Ashley Amsden.

Gallagher said that pork bought at a supermarket will likely be more expensive.

“In a lot of ways, that’s a good thing, because we’re driving up these least-cost producers who are using techniques that voters decided in the referendum they didn’t approve of,” he said.

The law is a result of a ballot question approved in 2016 meant to ensure animal welfare in agriculture. Question 3 "prohibits any farm owner or operator from knowingly confining any breeding pig, calf raised for veal, or egg-laying hen in a way that prevents the animal from lying down, standing up, fully extending its limbs, or turning around freely." The law takes aim at cruel confinement of animals.

On Aug. 24, the final part of the law regarding pigs came into effect after a number of legal challenges, following a federal judge approving a compromise from pork producer groups and state regulators in August.

At issue is the banning of a gestation crate that confines pregnant pigs, or sows/gilts, to a space too small to meet the letter of the law.

Elmartin Farm co-owner Kim Martin told The Eagle he is in favor of regulations governing overcrowding, but the gestation crate factor wasn’t an issue for him.

“Even when we were having sows have babies, we didn’t use a gestation crate,” Martin said. “The bottom line is, if you overcrowd, you’re putting health concerns on your animals and the area, and no farmer wants that.”

Martin said he believes he runs the largest pig operation in Berkshire County out of his farm in Cheshire, carrying “350 hogs at all times.”

Neither Martin nor Gallagher will have to alter their processes because of the new law. Since Square Roots buys piglets and raises them to when they’re ready to go to the butcher, they’re not overseeing any gestation period. Square Roots raises pigs on pasture, and Martin said his pig housing in place already meets size limits in order to qualify for distributors such as Whole Foods.

Groups like the National Pork Producers Council have argued that the law will raise pork prices on grocery store items such as bacon, drive down pork supply and hurt farmers. But in a study released by the Center for a Humane Economy this month, implementing proposition 12, a similar law in California, and Question 3, would “collectively affect just 6 percent of the sales of U.S.-produced pork, and there is already sufficient supply capacity to handle that demand.”

Martin was not as optimistic about the law as Gallagher. He wasn’t sure whether he supported it, saying, “I just don’t like 'John Q. Public' and the government telling us how we should be raising these animals, when neither of them have a clue what it takes to raise livestock.”

The change won’t affect Elmartin’s wholesale pricing, but retail pricing may rise. He said that the regulatory change theoretically would cause more people to buy from local farms, but he isn’t sure that’s what will happen in practice.

Massachusetts businesses cannot sell pork from producers with too-constricted conditions, though meat from outside the Commonwealth can pass through the state on its way elsewhere for the time being. The state Attorney General’s Office and the state Department of Agricultural Resources have been empowered to enforce the new law.

Challenges to the laws continue. The NPCC-supported federal EATS Act could undo Prop 12 and Question 3 if passed.

Gallagher and Martin both said that in general, it’s a challenging time for small farms, "and there’s generally an understanding that regulation is hurting small farms," Gallagher said.

"But I think in cases like this, we can see regulation hopefully helping small farms by making it a more reasonable competition," he said. "We’re talking about supermarket pork barns full of tens of thousands of pigs with an economy of scale we’re never going to match."

"It’s in the direction of making things more competitive for small farmers," he added. "I think that’s a good thing."