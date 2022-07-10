Berkshire Flyer passengers return home, signaling end of the train's first weekend of operation. Some say they'll be back

As the Berkshire Flyer returns to New York, it took several visitors to the area home with it. Each of them had something a little different to say, whether it was what brought them here or how they spent the time for the weekend trip.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, visitors who came to Pittsfield by rail for the weekend filed back onto the Berkshire Flyer’s passenger cars for a return trip to New York City. The Flyer, which also has stops in Albany and Poughkeepsie, carried its first rail passengers to Pittsfield in over 50 years on Friday.

For some, it was a brand new experience. Christina Herron and Marcus Smith visited the Berkshires for the first time because of the Flyer, after the right combination of time off and Amtrak miles got them on the train’s maiden voyage.

After arriving, Smith and Herron visited The Boulders for some hiking, and stopped at local eateries like District Kitchen and Bar, Methuselah Bar and Lounge and Dottie’s Coffee Lounge (twice) in Pittsfield.

Smith and Herron came to the Berkshires to get away from the city life for a little while. They were able to get around easily enough, but wished there was a shuttle to take hikers to trails early in the morning. Smith said they wanted to see more of the area west of Pittsfield for hiking, but couldn’t quite manage it.

“It’s such a quick day,” Herron said.

For Andrew Piedilato, it was simply a matter of convenience. He was visiting his house in Peru over the weekend with family, and only had one car to take back to New York. So he was taking the trip back as a one-way passenger.

And for Leah Mulartrick, it was a way to reunite with a family member. Mulartrick used the train to visit with her cousin, Lynda Meyer, who lives in Adams and owns Lynda’s Antique Clothing Loft. Mulartrick spent the trip antiquing and visiting sites like Greylock Glen and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

Mulartrick said she wished she had more time for antique hunting and sunbathing. Given the option, she likely would have stayed in town a few more days, but said she budgeted her time accordingly. This won’t be her last trip, either.

Mulartrick doesn’t have a car, and said the train opened up a much better option to get to the Berkshires. Meyer said the train helped cut out a five-hour round trip from their visits.

“With the ease of just getting on, I’ll come up so much more,” Mulartrick said.