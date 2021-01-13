Berkshire Bounty, Berkshire United Way and the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires are collaborating to assemble and distribute 1,000 bags of nutritious canned and packaged food throughout Berkshire County to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.
Financed by Berkshire Bounty, Berkshire Money Management and an anonymous donor, the food distribution will be countywide. Northern Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Community Action Council have identified individuals to receive the food. Guido's Fresh Marketplace has arranged for wholesale pricing and L.P. Adams Co. has offered its warehouse space for packing and transportation of the 19,000 pounds of food that was purchased.
Distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, 16 Melville St.. During those hours, volunteers will place a bag of food in each car. Volunteers will also deliver food to those who are not able to pick it up themselves.
In addition, grocery bags will be provided to Price Memorial AME Zion Church in Pittsfield, and WIC/CHP, the Claire Teague Senior Center and Volunteers in Medicine in Great Barrington, to distribute bags to their predetermined recipients.
Grocery bag packing and distribution will take place in a safe, masked and socially distant manner. To volunteer, sign up at volunteerberkshireuw.org. For questions, call Brenda Petell at 413-212-1431.
Financial donations for future food distribution efforts are needed and can be made at berkshire-bounty.org.