Berkshire Health Systems is requiring its staff get the bivalent booster. Some are yelling 'bully'

PITTSFIELD — Hundreds of employees and community members say they are against a new addition to the Berkshire Health Systems’ medical mandates for staff: the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot.

Nearly 700 people had signed a letter to the hospital system by press time Saturday opposing the new vaccine requirements announced last week.

On Monday, the more than 3,000 staff members of the Berkshire Health System received a memo from BHS Vice President Patrick Borek alerting them that the new bivalent booster was being added to the system's previous coronavirus vaccine mandate.

That memo, leaked to and first reported on by WAMC, told all “employees, caregivers, contractors, volunteers, and students working and learning” within BHS that they had until Dec. 15 to receive the booster and report their vaccination status to the health system.

“It is now clear that adding the most recent bivalent booster will provide better protection against newer strains of the COVID-19 virus,” the statement to employees reads.

“At this time, we are confident that our supply of the bivalent vaccine will be sufficient to provide for bivalent booster doses for all BHS staff, and we are joining healthcare providers across the state in adding the bivalent booster to our employee health requirements.”

The memo continues to say that while employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions, anyone without an exemption or booster shot by the deadline “will not be cleared to work and will therefore be suspended from employment without pay.”

Employees may be fired if they don’t receive the booster.

What is the new shot?

The bivalent booster, an updated version of the previous Pfizer and Moderna booster shots, goes after multiple strains of the coronavirus. The new booster shot is designed to create an immune response to help fight off the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strains of the virus.

The BA.5 subvariant made up about 54 percent of all coronavirus cases reported in the last week in New England according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It remains the dominant strain of the virus throughout the United States.

State data shows that between Oct. 9 and Oct. 22, Berkshire County had a case rate of 23.3 cases per 100,000 people. During that period, 420 new coronavirus cases and six coronavirus deaths were reported.

In early September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added the bivalent booster shot to its vaccination recommendations for anyone 5 years old and older. The CDC recommends that the bivalent booster be received at least two months after a person’s last COVID vaccine or booster.

To date the CDC is reporting that only about 14 percent of the eligible population in Massachusetts has received the bivalent booster.

'Just another jab'

Staff backing a new petition for the health care system to step back from its booster requirement and end “all future covid vaccine mandates,” call the expanded vaccination mandate “nothing more than bullying by an employer for profit.”

One Berkshire Medical Center nurse, speaking anonymously with The Eagle on Friday for fear of retaliation, said that she’s actively looking for other places to work because of the mandate.

“I’m willing to leave this place of employment because of the way they’ve treated us and the way they say ‘get this booster or get terminated,’” she said.

The nurse said when the hospital first announced its original vaccination mandate in the summer of 2021, the health care landscape was different. She and her coworkers got the initial vaccines understanding that the vaccination requirement was the norm for their industry.

BHS reports that more than 98 percent of their employees were vaccinated by October 1, 2021, during the primary series vaccine mandate.

That rate is on par with other regional hospital systems.

Albany Medical Center reported that 96 percent of its approximately 10,000 staff have met its mandate to receive the primary coronavirus vaccine series. BayState Health reported that 99 percent of it’s nearly 13,000 employees received the primary vaccine series.

Those hospitals have not announced that the bivalent booster will be added to their vaccine requirements for staff. A spokesperson for Albany Medical said that “we do not require boosters for employees, however we offer and encourage them.”

The BMC nurse that spoke with the Eagle said she has her doubts about the boosters’ effectiveness. She and many of the co-signers to the letter say they’re asking BHS to grant them the same autonomy over their health care decisions they grant their own patients.

She said the timing of the booster deadline stings as well.

“I think for them to present it as a mandate and say that we will be terminated 10 days before the holidays is just another way to show us all that they really do not care about us,” the nurse said.

“I think everyone’s upset because it’s just another jab, it’s just another thing” after three years of the pandemic.

Existing health requirements

In a statement provided to The Berkshire Eagle on Friday, a spokesperson for BHS said that the decision to expand the vaccination requirements for employees was based on its “responsibility to create the safest possible care environment for our patients, visitors, and employees.”

“Masking and other protocols have been good tools for reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread over the past two and a half years,” the statement said. “The effectiveness of those preventive measures is further enhanced by both the initial vaccination and the current bivalent booster, which covers the majority of the COVID cases and COVID transmission that's happening locally and across the country.”

The spokesperson for the health system said that vaccine requirements as a condition of employment are nothing new to BHS employees.

The coronavirus vaccination regimen joins BHS’s requirement that all staff also receive the flu, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and Tdap vaccines.