Berkshire Health Systems might oust patients or visitors who violate its new community code of conduct

PITTSFIELD — Based on a rising level of violent interactions at hospitals, Berkshire Health Systems is adopting a community code of conduct that might result in a patient or visitor being asked to leave.
That’s not the first, or immediate step, and it won’t be the case for those seeking emergency care at Berkshire Medical Center, but it is the bottom line.
The community code of conduct will go into effect Oct. 2 for the approximately 4,000 employees at Berkshire Health System’s campuses across the county as well as for all patients and visitors. It will be posted at BHS sites, including emergency rooms, on social media channels and on the web.
Darlene Rodowicz, president and CEO of BHS, who is also on the board of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, said she and other hospital presidents on the board made the commitment to adopt a code of conduct principles after monthly surveys of hospitals and health care facilities across Massachusetts showed a rising level of violence.
The January 2023 report called “Workplace Violence at Massachusetts Healthcare Facilities: An Untenable Situation & A Call to Protect the Workforce” documented it.
“The 56 responding acute and post-acute hospitals across the commonwealth provided data revealing that every 38 minutes in a Massachusetts health care facility there is a case of physical assault, verbal abuse, or threats made against someone — most often a clinician or staff member,” the report reads. “Nurses report the most (38%) incidents of workplace violence, followed by security personnel (27%), and other clinical staff (19%).”
In 2020, these incidents were taking place every 57 minutes, according to the report. In 2021, they took place every 49 minutes.
Several hospitals across the state have already adopted similar codes of conduct, including Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, UMass Memorial in Worcester and MassGeneral Brigham & Women’s in Boston.
Charles Redd, diversity, equity and inclusion officer for BHS, stressed the reciprocal nature implied in calling this a community code of conduct. The set of rules addresses violent, offensive or foul speech or abusive behavior toward staff, patients and visitors, as well as refusal by a patient to see a clinician based on personal traits. It also includes behavior such as assault, disrupting another patient’s care or experience, possession of weapons or firearms or taking unauthorized photos or videos.
The community code of conduct isn’t meant to punish those in need of services who may be in crisis mentally, physically or medically, and it was formed with input from about 25 employees and about 20 community representatives.
Without referencing a specific incident, Rodowicz said she has noted an increasing level of tension in recent years at Berkshire Medical Center.
“We already have situations where we have guardrails on how individuals will interact because of their behaviors historically,” Rodowicz said, adding that Berkshire Health Systems has already implemented no-trespassing orders “very sparingly.”
“So this will formalize that process," she said. "If there is a complaint, there'll be a process to escalate it, review it, investigate all perspectives, because we're not going to say that our perspective is 100 percent correct.”
Rodowicz was referring to the process outlined in the code of conduct, which says, “If we believe that any person has violated this Code of Conduct, that person will be given the chance to explain their point of view. We will carefully consider their response before we make any decisions.”
The code of conduct then outlines steps, including having patients “continue their care plan elsewhere,” asking visitors to leave with future visits restricted, and making reports to law enforcement, as well as “other actions as appropriate to ensure the safety and security of patients, staff, and visitors.”
Rodowicz said the aim of the community code of conduct is to enhance safety and respectful interactions throughout BHS for the safety of all.
“We do the best job as caregivers when we are not feeling threatened,” she said. “The same holds true for the patients for patients themselves, who feel they should be able to receive care in a way that is respectful of their beliefs. And thirdly, we want to make sure that other people — sitting in a waiting room with someone who's being disruptive, or in a common hallway on an inpatient unit — [aren't] feeling less secure because of inappropriate behavior.”
The code of conduct bars the following:
• Violence, foul language, threatening, or abusive behavior toward staff, patients, or visitors
• Physical, verbal, or sexual assault/abuse of any kind
• Offensive comments about others’ race, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or other personal traits
• Refusal to see a clinician or other staff member based on personal traits. However, BHS will consider concerns about clinical assignments and accommodate if protected under patients’ rights
• Disrupting another patient’s care or experience
• Possession of weapons or firearms
• Taking unauthorized photos or videos of patients, visitors, and/or staff