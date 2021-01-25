Berkshire Medical

Berkshire Health Systems and Pittsfield Community Television will team up to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions during a Feb. 5 live special. Dr. James Lederer, the hospital system's chief medical officer and chief quality officer, will also talk about an experimental therapy the hospital is using to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.

PITTSFIELD — Do you have vaccine questions? Berkshire Health Systems has answers.

The hospital system will team up with Pittsfield Community Television to present a live one-hour program on the COVID-19 vaccine and an experimental COVID-19 therapy on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer/chief quality officer for Berkshire Health Systems, at a town hall-style broadcast in December. 

The program will feature Dr. James Lederer, BHS chief medical officer and chief quality officer and an infectious disease specialist. Along with vaccine information, Lederer will answer questions on monoclonal antibody therapy, an experimental treatment that has helped keep high-risk COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.

The program, a live version of the monthly Berkshire Health Program hosted by Dr. Rebecca Caine, will air on on PCTV, WTBR-FM and the PCTV Facebook page, facebook.com/pittsfieldtv.

Submit questions beforehand through Berkshire Medical Center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/berkshiremedical, or during the program at the PCTV Facebook page.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.