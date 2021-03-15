GREAT BARRINGTON — Two classes and their teachers are quarantined after several students across two schools in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District tested positive for COVID-19.
At W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, one class and a few staff are quarantined; at Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, one class and staff also are quarantined, and district Superintendent Peter Dillion said in an email to the school communities that another student who tested positive did not expose others.
Dillon noted that the two Muddy Brook cases "were caught relatively early."
"As for the other case, after assessing the timing of the test results, the onset and timeline of the related case, and that the student was not present in school on Thursday or Friday, we have determined with the public health nurse that this student's positive result does not constitute an exposure event and we are not directing any further quarantine or testing for any staff or students connected to this case," he wrote.
Berkshire Hills serves students from Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge.
The state is requiring elementary schools to shift to full-time in-person school by April 5; for middle schools, April 28. State officials have not yet announced the date for a return to full-time learning at high schools.