The Berkshire Hills Regional School District, which moved to remote learning before the winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, will be bringing students back into classrooms later this month.
In an email to families on Wednesday, Superintendent Peter Dillion wrote that COVID-19 data trends were "getting better" and that the district would "continue to monitor data as we make these shifts."
In-person learning will resume Thursday, Jan. 28. Students will continue to study remotely on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday the district will begin student advisory/classes, which will be followed by teacher professional development and meeting time.
In an interview with The Eagle, Dillon said he was optimistic that in-person learning would be able to continue as the year progresses. He pointed that many of the major holidays when people traditionally gather together, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, have passed. St. Patrick's Day and Easter are coming up, but "hopefully people keep their heads together and don't carry on too much for that," Dillon said.
The district still has a lot of work to do, he added, "but I think we are in a pretty good place."
In his email to families, Dillon released the following schedule for the district's schools:
- Muddy Brook: early kindergarten to fourth grades will be four days a week; pre-kindergarten students will attend two to four days a week depending on their needs. Teachers will reach out to families.
- Du Bois: fifth to sixth grades four days a week in smaller groupings; seventh to eighth grades two days a week in person and two days a week remote.
- Monument Mountain ninth through 12th grades two days a week in person and two days a week remote.
"I know this year has been particularly challenging for students, families, faculty and staff," Dillon wrote. "I so appreciate your patience and flexibility. Hopefully this affords everyone some time to plan for a thoughtful transition."