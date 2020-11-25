The Berkshire Hills Regional School District has made several changes to its schedule for next week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School will shift to remote learning in all grades. Cohort A students will attend school in person.
Monument Mountain Regional High School will also shift to remote learning in all grades, but Cohort A students will attend school in person.
"This shift proactively addresses potential concerns about spread and lets us continue to work with our neediest students in person," BHRSD Superintendent Peter Dillon wrote in an email to families.
These changes are just for next week, and an update for the following week will be provided by Dec. 7.
"I will continue to review data and make future decisions based on that," Dillon wrote. "I will do my best to share those decisions on the Thursday before the week of Dec. 7th so that families can make childcare and coverage plans. I appreciate your flexibility and realize this is very challenging."