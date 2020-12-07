RICHMOND — Berkshire HorseWorks has received two grants totaling $6,000 to support the nonprofit's programs.
The Latham Foundation has awarded Berkshire HorseWorks $5,000 to support the nonprofit’s PEACE: Bully Prevention/Intervention program. The funds will be used to make the program more widely available for students in grades K-8 in Berkshire County, according to a news release.
The program exposes participants to the real-time impacts of bullying in a fun, safe environment.
The second grant of $1,000 is from Oxbow Animal Health and will aid in maintaining veterinary care and food for Berkshire HorseWorks’ two therapy donkeys, Bolt and Rodeo.
“Each of these incredible grants comes at a critical time for us as we navigate the new COVID world and develop programming to support families in need in our community,” Hayley Sumner, founder and executive director of Berkshire HorseWorks, said in the release.