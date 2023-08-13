Berkshire Humane Society renames its main shelter after Dr. John Reynolds, a longtime supporter and volunteer vet for the organization

PITTSFIELD — The new sign bearing late longtime veterinarian Dr. John Reynolds' name on the Berkshire Humane Society's shelter at 214 Barker Road is hardly the first mark he's left on the building.
"All my frontline staff had his cellphone number on speed dial," said John Perreault, executive director of the Berkshire Humane Society. "If they were seeing something in the morning, they'd say 'Dr. Reynolds, something's going on, what are you thinking?' He was always there ... to me, in many ways, he was my security blanket."
Reynolds, who died in December 2021, owned the Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital and was a longtime contributor and board member with the Berkshire Humane Society since the late 1990s. Reynolds volunteered his time to spay and neuter animals, and often lent his expertise gratis to those trying to care for the rescues.
But Perreault, who worked closely alongside Reynolds for years, said he also brought inventive ideas for making sure the work continued.
"The [Board of Directors] never fully took advantage of his veterinary knowledge," Perreault said. "What they really took advantage of was his business sense, his morals and his vision, which was so similar to ours. Those are the things we miss every single day."
So when it came to starting a community campaign to fundraise for the organization, part of which included a renaming for the center, Perreault said it was a "no-brainer" to choose Reynolds as the namesake.
The Humane Society had originally set out a goal of raising $1 million for naming rights to the shelter; Reynolds' family provided a $500,000 match to another half million from the community to make it happen. That money will go toward the organization's goal to raise $3.5 million for an endowment, renovations for the facilities and to increase services.
In addition, a memorial fountain garden was installed by the shelter in honor of Reynolds, featuring a stream encircled by a bed of stones. Perreault said that it was inspired by Reynolds' celebration of life, which invited attendees to bring stones in his memory.
"This is more of a living feature," said Catherine Hibbard, director of marketing and communications for the organization. "Dr. Reynolds was full of life."
An open house took place at the shelter that will now be known as the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center, currently housing about 159 animals, on Sunday. At least six of them were adopted as of 2 p.m. Sunday — two rabbits, three cats and a dog. As part of the celebration, adoption fees were waived.
The shelter was packed with prospective adopters and celebrants, as the Lenox Mountain String Band plucked bluegrass staples and a team of volunteers tended a grill packed with burgers and hot dogs, among other refreshments.
The Berkshire Humane Society is full of animals that need homes. What's behind the crowded conditions?
Food and attendance at the open house were free, but donations were accepted, Perreault said. That included donations be used for the shelter's food bank, which provides supplies for household pets and has seen an uptick in demand since the beginning of the pandemic; attendees helped to "Stuff the Suby" at the event, packing as much food as possible into a car from Haddad Subaru.
Vendors also had a chance to offer their wares at the event, including Meow & Growl, Benson's Pet Center, The Berkshire Dog, Barkshire Dog Trading Co., Little Wool Dogs, Roxy's Baking Factory and Tuesday Ceramics.
Craig Simmons, owner of Meow & Growl in Lee, said that this was only the third outdoor event he's been able to table at since he took over the shop in late 2019 — most of the other opportunities were sidelined by the pandemic.
And Kayla Servin, the potter behind Tuesday Ceramics, came to the event hoping to sell bowls with her pets' pawprints imprinted into the clay. One of her two dogs, Mert, came from that very shelter — the other dog, Chara, and her cat, Mona, were also rescues. Each of them has a different sized bowl for their signature — which can sometimes be difficult to obtain, Servin said.
Servin volunteers at the shelter, too, but her passion has long been ceramics. She started this business a year ago, and currently sells the bowls with her own pets' marks, but is working on a way to figure out how to offer that chance to other pet owners.
Perreault said the open house was a great opportunity to showcase improvements that the organization has made in recent years, including the expansion of their Community Cat Program, which brings in feral and semi-feral cats living on the street to provide them with medical care such as spaying and neutering. Some of the cats are also put up for adoption.
The organization also partners with various care agencies, such as the Elizabeth Freeman Center, the Brien Center and Berkshire Medical Center, to provide free boarding for people who are unable to care for their pets for medical reasons as part of the SafePet Program.
Those programs have grown over the last few years, as has the shelter's food bank, Perreault said. He was offering tours, along with assistant shelter manager Erin Starsja, so that people could see where the many services took place.
The work is set to continue, Perreault said, and the organization hopes to continue to reach new goals and provide more services. In that way, the shelter was much like its namesake, he said.
"Nothing pleased him more, in my opinion, than helping somebody help their pet," Perreault said. "And that's exactly what we do. So our mission and our visions really joined forces from day one."