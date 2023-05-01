Berkshire Immigrant Center names Melissa Canavan as new executive director

After more than six months with an interim director, the Berkshire Immigrant Center has named Melissa Canavan its permanent executive director.
The nonprofit, which advocates for immigrants and aids them in navigating the legal system, announced Monday that Canavan will begin in her new role on May 16.
“I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity and I look forward to shepherding BIC through its next phase in serving the immigrant community in the Berkshires,” Canavan said in a news release.
Canavan, who grew up in Southern California, has been in the Berkshires since 2015. She began as an intern at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in Becket, after pursuing dance as a student at California State University, according to BIC’s news release. She kept working at Jacob’s Pillow, eventually earning a Masters in Arts Administration from Boston University.
In 2020, Canavan started a job at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, where she helped lead an effort to broaden the diversity of the cultural offerings and audience demographics for the theater.
Canavan’s parents are Mexican immigrants to the U.S. “She has firsthand experience of the challenges faced by newcomers to the U.S.,” according to the news release.
Michelle Lopez left as executive director of BIC late last year after three years in the position. Lorena Dus served as interim director while BIC searched for a permanent leader.
The Eagle reported in November of last year that Lopez left for personal reasons, as she couldn’t find child care in or near Pittsfield for her then-4-month-old son. She and her husband moved to her hometown in upstate New York.
“We set out to find someone with deep commitment to the immigrant community, who is also a masterful storyteller,” Dariana Castro, a BIC board member and chair of the executive director search committee, said in the news release.
The nonprofit was looking for a “dynamic leader who could skillfully advocate on behalf of the immigrant community,” as well as someone who would push for the growth of the center.