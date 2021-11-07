While communities have depended upon immigrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic for “essential” services, many immigrants, including in Berkshire County, continue to face limited access to resources.
Staff from the Berkshire Immigrant Center detailed some of those barriers Wednesday evening, at a monthly meeting of the NAACP Berkshire County branch. Immigration status can pose an obstacle to obtaining housing or health care, for instance, and even when immigration status is not an issue, unmet language needs can inhibit the quality of services such as education.
Additionally, although the neighboring states of Connecticut, New York and Vermont allow all residents to obtain a driver’s license, an estimated 200,000 to 250,000 undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts have no such opportunity.
The Berkshire Immigrant Center, a Pittsfield-based nonprofit that provides legal services and other forms of assistance, worked with 756 clients from 65 countries during its most recent fiscal year. The center estimates that about 10,000 immigrants live in Berkshire County, although the census typically records lower numbers because of relatively low response rates.
The center, founded in 1997, worked primarily with Eastern European refugees in its early years. In recent years, its largest client base has hailed from Central and South American nations, followed by West African countries.
In a county that has seen its population shrink in number but grow in age, immigrants — most have legal status, but about one-fifth of Massachusetts immigrants do not — tend to work in frontline jobs that have been considered essential during the pandemic. Nearly three out of every four undocumented workers ages 16 and older have essential jobs, the New York-based Center for Migration Studies estimates, exceeding the 65 percent rate for U.S.-born workers.
“Berkshire County has an aging population, and immigrants are the source of new jobs creation and new employees that are needed, especially now, when we have all the help wanted signs,” said Emma Lezberg, a caseworker for the Berkshire Immigrant Center.
Through its advocacy work, the center seeks to share its clients’ stories, as well as to raise awareness of the challenges that some face, particularly if they do not have legal immigration status.
Wage discrimination
Lack of legal status can leave workers vulnerable to exploitation by employers. The center has heard of an increasing number of cases in which clients say an employer did not pay promised wages and threatened to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement if the worker complained.
Massachusetts workers lose out on nearly $1 billion per year because of wage theft, labor unions say.
Berkshire groups are collaborating to raise attention to the issue. At the next NAACP meeting, on Dec. 1, a panel will feature Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and a representative from the office of state Attorney General Maura Healey.
Housing
While state housing programs do not have immigration status requirements, some federal programs do. Legal immigration status is a requirement for programs such as Section 8, and federal public housing for families, elders and people with disabilities. But, in mixed-status households, citizens can apply on behalf of the family.
Education
It is illegal to withhold education because of a student’s immigration status, although schools do not necessarily provide an equal quality of education to all students.
For instance, some children who recently arrived in the U.S. might need English language instruction. Yet, in smaller schools with few English language learners, schools might not have a teacher with the necessary training to support those students.
Health care
MassHealth Limited, which covers only emergency services, remains the only real public option for undocumented immigrants, said Lorena Dus, the Berkshire Immigrant Center’s director of client and community services. The center often refers clients to Great Barrington-based nonprofit Volunteers in Medicine, which can be found at vimberkshires.org or 413-528-4014.
Child care
The Head Start program is available to all children from ages 3 to 5. After that, public programs have immigration status requirements and ask for a Social Security number, which undocumented immigrants cannot obtain.