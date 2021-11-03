Berkshire Immigrant Center staff members will facilitate a presentation about the county’s immigrant community during Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Berkshire NAACP.
The virtual meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m., and those interested in attending can register at tinyurl.com/r96apnyt. NAACP members should have an email with the Zoom link in their inboxes.
Lorena Dus, the center's director of client and community services, and Emma Lezberg, a case worker, “will share an overview of what our immigrant community looks like in the Berkshires, and then dive into the obstacles many of our clients face regarding transportation, housing, health care, child care, education and encounters with police and ICE,” according to a Facebook event description.