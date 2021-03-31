PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County unemployment rate dropped slightly in February but remained above the 8 percent mark, where it has been since it spiked early in the coronavirus pandemic.
The local jobless rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point last month, to 8.6 percent, and remains more than a percentage point higher than the state rate of 7.2 percent, according to figures released by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The national unemployment rate is 6.2 percent. Berkshire unemployment was 4.1 percent in February 2020.
The total Berkshire County labor force and number of employed workers improved slightly in February, while the number of workers collecting jobless benefits dropped by 35, to 5,423. There were no job losses in the Berkshires from January to February, according to the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board.
Unemployment in the Pittsfield metro area dropped one-tenth of a percentage point in February, to 9.2 percent, by four-tenths of a percentage point in the North Adams area, to 8.1 percent, and by two-tenths of a percentage point in Great Barrington, to 6.9 percent.
In the county's two cities, unemployment dropped out of double figures in North Adams, falling from 10.0 percent to 9.6 percent. Pittsfield's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 9.7 percent in February.