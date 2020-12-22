PITTSFIELD — After dropping over 2 percentage points in October, the Berkshire County unemployment rate fell just slightly last month.
The rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point, to 6.6 percent, in November, according to state figures released Tuesday. But, it's slightly higher than the state unemployment rate of 6.2 percent.
In October, the Berkshire and state unemployment rates were equal, at 6.9 percent. The figures released by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development on Tuesday are not seasonally adjusted. The national unemployment rate is 6.7 percent.
The Berkshire unemployment rate now is at its lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the local economy in April. The local rate has dropped 10 percentage points since then, but the Berkshire jobless rate still is nearly 4 percentage points higher than it was a year ago, when local unemployment was 2.8 percent.
The unemployment rates in the county's two cities and the Pittsfield metropolitan area, which consists mostly of Central Berkshire, are slightly higher than the county rate. The jobless rate fell a full percentage point in North Adams last month, to 7.1 percent, and dropped four-tenths of a percentage point in Pittsfield, to 7.9 percent.
The jobless rates in both cities were in double digits in September, with Pittsfield at 11.4 percent and North Adams at 10.8 percent. Unemployment in the Pittsfield metropolitan area fell by half a percentage point, to 6.9 percent.
In the entire county, the number of unemployed residents dropped by 300 last month, to 3,948, the first time it has been below 4,000 since April. The number of employed county residents dropped by 700, to 56,237, while the Berkshires' total labor force fell slightly, to 60,185.