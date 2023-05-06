What's in it for the Berkshires? Massachusetts House budget for 2024 contains local earmarks, education funding

With the state Senate set to roll out its budget proposal next week, Berkshire lawmakers told The Eagle what they like about the proposed House budget, and what they hope to see from the rest of the process.
The House approved a $56.2 billion state budget in late April. Lawmakers offered amendments that included earmarks for labor, workforce development, energy, housing and the environment.
The proposal allocates more than $122 million in state aid for Berkshire schools and more than $26 million in aid for the county’s cities and towns.
The bulk of the proposed education funding for schools in Berkshire County would go to Pittsfield, which is receiving almost $61 million, North Adams, which is receiving more than $16 million, and regional school districts including Hoosac Valley at $11.2 million, Central Berkshire at $9.5 million, Northern Berkshire at $6.8 million, Mount Greylock at $4.85 million, Berkshire Hills at almost $3.1 million and Southern Berkshire at nearly $2.1 million.
The majority of the municipal aid money will go to Pittsfield at $10.16 million, North Adams at $5.22 million, Dalton at $1.3 million and Williamstown at $1.1 million.
State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, drew attention to early education funding, and local education funding for Pittsfield.
“The House budget increased money to early education centers, so they can pay their workers, to $80 million,” Farley-Bouvier said. “Pre-pandemic, we were fighting and thought we were doing great to get to $20 million. So this is significant. The key now in early education is to help support paying the people who are educating our youngest children.”
Pittsfield has almost doubled its Chapter 70 funding for local schools in the last 10 years, Farley-Bouvier noted.
State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, listed some of the specific earmarks he secured for his district, including $100,000 for the Northern Berkshire YMCA “to help the Y remain in business,” $125,000 for the Bay State Games “which will be back in business full blast in North Adams and Williamstown.”
“The games are important to the economy, especially in the wintertime,” Barrett said.
Barrett also nabbed $50,000 for youth programs at the former state armory in North Adams, $20,000 for the Adams Community Youth Center, $15,000 for the Williamstown Youth Center, $50,000 for the Haskins facility of Child Care of the Berkshires, and $25,000 for Kidspace at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
On school funding, Barrett said North County is still hurt by the formula used to allocate funds because it doesn’t have any “gateway cities,” which are medium-sized cities that anchor regional economies.
We need more money for rural schools, say Berkshire legislators to state Senate President Karen Spilka during a recent visit to North Adams
“The money that's going out is not based on need, it’s based on whether they consider you a gateway city,” Barrett said. “It’s an unfair advantage that needs addressing. [state] Rep. [Smitty] Pignatelli and I are concerned with the inequality.”
While the budget included $10 million for rural school aid, a higher amount than Gov. Maura Healey proposed, “that means we are only $50 million short of what the need is,” Barrett said. “We’re hoping [state] Sen. [Paul] Mark will try and correct some of this when it gets over to the Senate.”
Mark said he is trying to get rural school aid up to $15 million, which would be double Healey's 7.5 million proposal. Mark said that would still be a win even though it falls far short of the projected need.
“Five years ago this line item didn’t exist,” he said.
Mark said the delegation wants to double the amount of money that goes to the opioid task force run by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office. The current amount in the House budget is $100,000.
“The Rural Recovery Center in South County, the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, they all benefit from this, so they asked the delegation to try and double that,” Mark said.
Mark pointed out that the April tax collections came in under benchmark, which has thrown some caution on spending levels.
The budget is in the Senate now, then legislators from both chambers will form a conference committee to negotiate it, after which the Gov. Healey will have the chance to veto or make reductions. If she does, the Legislature has the chance to override the governor’s vetoes.
“We all got our individual earmarks, things that we supported locally, but the House version is just the first step of a multi-step process, so I never get too excited,” Pignatelli said. “We’ll see what our new governor’s priorities are and what she’ll veto, if she’ll veto anything.”
Pignatelli said he is pleased the budget contains $75,000 for Community Access to the Arts in Great Barrington, $50,000 for the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, as well as funds for the Mass Cultural Council.