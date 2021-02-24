LANESBOROUGH — A locally based developer envisions a self-contained, self-sustained village for the shuttered Berkshire Mall.
Lanesborough's Preston Repenning, principal of Paragon Villages LLC, wants to convert the 680,000-square-foot retail complex into high-rise apartments and condominiums, an elaborate, state-of-the-art entertainment and communications complex with amenities that will serve the village residents in a work-from-home economy.
Repenning unveiled his proposal Monday night before town officials at the Select Board's regular bimonthly meeting.
This story will be updated.