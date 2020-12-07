PITTSFIELD — Have questions about how to safely celebrate the holiday season amid COVID-19?
To answer that question and more, Pittsfield Community Television and Berkshire Health Systems have teamed up to offer viewers a “COVID-19 Town Hall” that will air live at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The program will bring together panelists Dr. James Lederer, the chief medical and quality officer for Berkshire Health Systems; Dr. Alan Kulberg, chairman of the city’s Board of Health; Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer; and North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard, who will participate in a discussion moderated by Bob Heck of PCTV.
Heck said that as the holidays approach, it was crucial to hear from the health and municipal leaders who have been dealing with the pandemic for months.
“As we get closer to the holidays, we felt it was important to talk with local doctors and the Mayors to get their take on the best ways to celebrate a season which typically brings friends and families together,” Heck said in a news release. “This year, we probably need to celebrate differently, so we thought this would be an opportunity to get ideas from the experts and get updates on the virus in general with so much misinformation out there.”
On Monday, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, forewarned that Christmas could promote the spread of the virus more than Thanksgiving, because get-togethers during the December holiday typically happen over several days, The Washington Post reported.
Local and statewide leaders had pleaded with the public to refrain from travelling or gathering with nonhousehold members for Thanksgiving, a message Gov. Charlie Baker echoed Monday as it pertains to the upcoming holidays. Coronavirus cases in Pittsfield have continued trending upward since Thanksgiving.
PCTV will be accepting questions from viewers before the Thursday broadcast. Questions can be submitted through PCTV’s Facebook page.
The town hall will air live on PCTV CityLink Channel 1303, the PCTV Select app and Facebook Live. For viewers outside PCTV’s audience, the town hall also will air live on Community Television for the Southern Berkshires Channel 1303 in south county and NBCTV Channel 1303 in North Adams, according to the news release.
If you miss the 2 p.m. live show, there will be additional viewing opportunities, as the program will be re-aired “multiple times,” Heck said.