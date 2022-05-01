Inside the new harm reduction van traveling around the Berkshires

A 24-foot van stocked with supplies like Narcan, fentanyl test strips and clean syringes parked near Washington Town Hall for two hours one recent day. The same day, it also parked near Hinsdale's Town Hall.

The vehicle, known as the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit, began traveling around the county in early April offering free supplies and services. It was funded through a grant from the state Department of Public Health.

The goal “is really to keep people safe and keep people alive," said Sarah DeJesus, program manager for Berkshire Harm Reduction, a Berkshire Medical Center program, while sitting in the van parked in Pittsfield. Knowing people are using drugs in the community, DeJesus said, “our goal is to reduce the negative consequences associated with that.”

Berkshire Harm Reduction also has brick-and-mortar locations in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington. The van aims to bring services and supplies directly to people. “We recognize there are transportation barriers for people in Berkshire County," DeJesus said.

Washington Town Hall, for example, is about 10 miles and a 20 minute drive from Berkshire Harm Reduction in Pittsfield — and that's if someone has access to a car. The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority bus lines don't stop in Washington, either.

The van gives out sterile supplies to lower the risk of spreading infectious diseases. "In a perfect world, everyone would use all new supplies every time they inject," DeJesus said.

In the back of the van, there is a lab and testing area. Staffers test for infections like HIV and Hepatitis C, and are able to provide referrals for other services to those that want them. The van is also a syringe disposal site.

Over the past year, DeJesus has given presentations to boards of health across the county seeking approval for the syringe services, she said. She expected to get some pushback but said she didn't find a lot.

By her count, more than 20 Berkshire towns have approved it, and the group is working to get more on board.

It's an evidence-based program that works, DeJesus said, pointing to research the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites that says new users of syringe service programs are, compared to those who don't use them, five times more likely to enter into drug treatment and about three times more likely to stop using drugs.

Resources of all kinds need to be available to people who use drugs, DeJesus said. “Recovery is not a linear process."

There is not yet a calendar for the van's schedule, but when it's finalized it will be posted on the Berkshire Medical Center's Facebook page, a spokesperson said. Anyone interested can also reach Berkshire Harm Reduction at 413-447-2654.