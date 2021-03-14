PITTSFIELD — Contact tracing is underway after a person who visited the Berkshire Museum tested positive for COVID-19. The museum said Sunday it will remain closed until Thursday, when people can again visit by appointment.
The museum’s executive director, Jeff Rodgers, said shutting down will protect public health.
It is the second time in three months the 39 South St. museum has closed because someone who tested positive had been at the facility. The museum did not say when the person who tested positive for the disease had visited.
People who hold reservations for visits early this week will be contacted to pick new times or to obtain refunds, the museum said. Anyone who may have had contact with the person involved will be alerted, the museum said, and their information will be shared with the Pittsfield Board of Health to facilitate contact tracing.
In a statement, the museum said it plans to clean “from top to bottom” during the days it is closed.
The plan to reopen Thursday may change, the museum said, depending on guidance it gets from state and local officials.