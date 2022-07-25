Berkshire Museum names a new executive director

PITTSFIELD — Kimberley Bush Tomio has been named the Berkshire Museum's next executive director.
In a news release, museum President Ethan Klepetar, on behalf of the Berkshire Museum Board of Trustees, announced the appointment, saying Bush Tomio was selected after a rigorous process facilitated by a national search firm dedicated to placing nonprofit leaders.
Until this month, Bush Tomio served for 10 years as director of museum services at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. Prior to her tenure at the Asian Art Museum, Bush Tomio spent 12 years as director of the Tyler Museum of Art in Tyler, Texas, where she was responsible for all aspects of administration, programming and operations.
“Kim brings an amazing amount of experience, talent and passion to the museum, and an additional perspective to the role of executive director," said Klepetar in the news release. "It’s clear from her past work, and from getting to know her during the search process, that she is an extremely talented and hardworking museum professional. She is a proven leader who will continue to create exciting exhibitions and inclusive programs that welcome all audiences."
Bush Tomio will join the Berkshire Museum at the end of August, according to the news release.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead one of the most remarkable museums of its kind in the country," Bush Tomio said. "I look forward to working in collaboration with the staff and board to meet the expectations of the community in building upon its legacy of transformational educational and cultural experiences and anticipate with excitement what the future may bring."
The museum's last executive director, Jeff Rodgers, left his post in September of 2021. Rodgers joined the museum in April 2019, the first permanent executive director after Van Shields, who left after leading the effort, announced in the summer of 2017, to sell key works from its fine arts collection as a means of expanding its endowment and plug recurring deficits. That sale was unsuccessfully opposed in the courts and by the group Save the Art.