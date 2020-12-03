PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Museum has closed as a precaution after a person who had been at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The museum will be shut down Thursday and Friday, the museum announced in a news release. All visitors with reservations for those two days will be contacted by the museum to reschedule or refund their tickets.
It was not clear whether the person was a museum employee or a visitor.
Visitors who may have interacted with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 have been notified, the release stated, and their contact information has been shared with the Pittsfield Board of Health for contact tracing purposes. The entire facility is currently being sanitized.
“The health and safety of our visitors, staff, and community have always been our top priority,” Berkshire Museum Executive Director Jeff Rodgers said in the release. “We’ve prepared for this, and our notification, contact tracing, and cleaning protocols are underway. I encourage our patrons to visit us online and look forward to reopening safely once again Saturday morning.”
This story and headline have been modified to remove incorrect information about the infected.