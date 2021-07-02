PITTSFIELD — Next month. That’s the time horizon for a big new day at a century-old museum.
After months of renovations, the Berkshire Museum will reopen its second floor in early August with new exhibits.
“This is an exciting moment in the Berkshire Museum’s nearly 120-year history,” Executive Director Jeff Rodgers said in a statement. “The updates we’re completing now will not only safeguard the museum and its collections for the next 100 years, but pave the way for bigger, better exhibitions, showcase more of our collections, and make visits more enjoyable and enriching for all of our guests.”
The museum used proceeds from the $53.25 million it took in from the sale of art works in 2018 to finance infrastructure repairs and remodeling.
The new space will open Aug. 6. Berkshire Museum members can preview the new spaces Aug. 2 through 5.
According to the museum, the renovations added a studio and a science lab to foster “interactive, educational, and even messy programming just outside the galleries.”
The construction also added two family restrooms and a sitting area with views out onto South Street.