The annual Festival of Trees celebration at the Berkshire Museum is adding a twist this year by taking the exhibition outside of the facility.
From Nov. 28 until Jan. 10, the Festival of Trees will be in the windows and storefronts of shops, restaurants and businesses in the area.
"Festival of Trees: Legend of the Berkshires" is a safe and socially distant opportunity for families to embrace the holiday spirt while checking out what local businesses have to offer.
Businesses and organizations in the area are invited to join and create displays that boost foot traffic to their location throughout the holiday season. Participation is free of charge.
Those interested can contact Berkshire Museum development manager Amanda Nardini at anardini@berkshiremuseum.org or 413-443-7171 ext. 318.