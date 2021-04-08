GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, has announced the names of eight honorees to receive recognition at the fourth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards on May 18.
The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards recognize the accomplishments and dedication of the people who work in the nonprofit sector.
A panel of 18 judges from the business and nonprofit sectors deliberated via Zoom to choose one honoree in each of eight categories from among 98 nominations. The honorees follow:
Samya Rose Stumo Youth Leadership: Z Estime, Railroad Street Youth Project
Unsung Hero: Gabrielle Senza, Walk Unafraid Foundation
Volunteer: America Lopez, Berkshire Interfaith Organizing, Volunteers in Medicine, Liderazgo Inmigrante, and Latinas413
Super Staffer: Patti Messina, Northern Berkshire United Way
Rising Star: Michelle Lopez, Berkshire Immigrant Center
Board Leadership: Marita Glodt, Barrington Stage Company
Executive Leadership: Janis Broderick, Elizabeth Freeman Center
Lifetime Achievement: Dennis Powell, NAACP and Clinton Church Restoration.
"The sheer number of excellent nominations made inspiring but tough work for the judges,” said Liana Toscanini, executive director of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires. "Nonprofit folks all stepped up to meet a myriad of challenges during this pandemic. They all deserve to be honored and thanked for their commitment and resilience."
State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli will emcee the 45-minute virtual event at 8:30 a.m. May 18, featuring a presentation to the honorees, a tribute to all Berkshire health care workers, entertainment by Music in Common, and a drawing for a $3,000 cash prize for one nonprofit in attendance.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the awards or to register to attend the virtual awards event, visit npcberkshires.org or call 413-441-9542.