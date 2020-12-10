PITTSFIELD — The expected approval of a coronavirus vaccine is fueling hopes for life post-pandemic, but municipal and health leaders say that now is not the time to get lax with COVID-19 precautions.
“We are all so relieved to know that there’s a vaccine on the way, but we have to manage our expectations here … there are a lot of variables attached to when we get the vaccines, which populations get it,” Mayor Linda Tyer said. “So, yes, it’s outstanding news, we are all so relieved, and we still have to remain vigilant in our activities and the choices that we make to protect ourselves from transmission.”
Tyer spoke via videoconference, during a “COVID-19 Town Hall'' broadcast aired by Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, the first day of Hanukkah celebrations. North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard also was conferenced in.
The mayors were joined by Pittsfield Board of Health Chairman Dr. Alan Kulberg and Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer/chief quality officer for Berkshire Health Systems, who sat at separate tables in the studio, clad in face coverings along with PCTV’s Bob Heck.
Their conversation touched on the ins and outs of contact tracing, COVID-19 therapeutics, holiday readiness and, of course, the long-awaited vaccines. The state unveiled its initial vaccine distribution plan Wednesday, when Gov. Charlie Baker said health care workers across Massachusetts would be among the first in line for the shots.
Berkshire Health Systems has signed up with the state to vaccinate health care workers and first responders working within the system, and outside it, Lederer said.
Top priority for the vaccine wouldn’t only be given to doctors and nurses, but also the housekeeping, secretarial and business staff, as well as others working within medical units where COVID-19 patients receive direct care.
“There needs to be equity and fairness in this vaccine,” Lederer said. “There shouldn’t be first and last, based on anything other than the highest likelihood of caring for or coming in contact with COVID patients.”
Phase 2 of the state’s distribution plan calls for vaccinating adults at high risk for developing COVID-19 complications, followed by workers in certain fields, including K-12 and early childhood education, and grocery stores, then other adults 65 and older. The state aims to roll out Phase 2 in mid-February, but Lederer said a host of variables, like possible delays in vaccine production, could throw off that timeline.
Only in Phase 3 does the general population receive access to the vaccine, and Lederer said “that may not occur until sometime in the summer.” Exactly when coronavirus vaccines might be available at Berkshire pharmacies and grocery stores depends on how many doses the region receives, and when.
“We will run as fast as we can with the supplies that we’re given, and we will go full-bore forward,” Lederer said.
With many months left before the vaccine widely is available, Bernard joined Tyer in once again calling on Berkshire residents to make sacrifices for the sake of community and public health this holiday season and avoid creating situations where household transmission could occur.
Since the spring and up until and including Thanksgiving, major holidays have been followed by a spike in coronavirus cases 10 to 14 days later, Lederer said. He was concerned that Christmas could facilitate the spread of the virus even more than Thanksgiving, since celebrations tend to occur over several days, and there’s “much more chance for us to congregate with people who are not in our household.”
For the first time in 33 years, Lederer won’t be celebrating Christmas with his daughter, who lives in Florida. Officials pleaded with the public to follow the doctor's lead.
“The top three things to do this holiday season, that is, avoid indoor gatherings with people you don't live with. Number two, avoid indoor gatherings with people you don’t live with, and number three, avoid indoor gatherings with people you don’t live with,” Tyer said.
Doing so while staying strict with mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing will help set the stage for a 2021 holiday season surrounded by friends and family, Bernard said.
“I hope we all look back and the thing we don’t forget is what we did for those that we love, and for the communities that we love,” he said.
If you missed the live "COVID-19 Town Hall" broadcast, a recording of it is viewable here.