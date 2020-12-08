Local police departments across Berkshire County will be seeing more than $250,000 in federal grants for law enforcement and traffic safety.
At least eight departments, including those in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington, each will receive $10,000 to $80,000.
Most of the money comes from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program through the U.S. Department of Justice. Several Berkshire departments instead received grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for campaigns and equipment to reduce vehicle crashes.
The grants will be applied to a variety of projects across Berkshire County, including equipping officers with Tasers, purchasing a new vehicle and supplying radio equipment.
City councilors in Pittsfield and North Adams reviewed and approved their department's grants Tuesday night, but they questioned how police had chosen their priorities.
Pittsfield was the only department to receive traffic and law enforcement grants. The City Council accepted a total of $79,959 in federal money for the Police Department on Tuesday.
In its application for the law enforcement money, the department said it plans to purchase 35 Tasers and 15 BolaWraps. The BolaWrap is a relatively new police tool that discharges wires to immobilize a person.
"These purchases are part of our ongoing effort to increase the type and number of less-lethal platforms available to our personnel," Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn wrote in the grant application.
City councilors questioned why the department was not using the federal money for body cameras, as other law enforcement agencies have done.
"There’s 10-plus communities buying body cameras," said Councilor Earl Persip III. "I don't understand why they don't have a problem in the state of Massachusetts for body cameras, and we seem to have a problem every time it's brought up here in Pittsfield."
In North Adams, the Police Department told councilors it plans to use its award of $12,881 to purchase a vehicle "for the Detective Bureau to use for investigations and patrol purposes," according to a memo from Chief Jason Wood to the city.
Wood said the money will help the department replace a 1998 vehicle that is "not safe to drive."
North Adams city councilors approved the grant but questioned whether the department could have used the money to fund more diversity training or address other issues in the city.
"I've seen other cities use this to help connect victims with resources that they need," said Councilor Jessica Sweeney. "With the pandemic increasing our substance abuse challenges, our domestic abuse challenges, I think we could've allocated some of this money to helping those situations."
The commonwealth of Massachusetts distributed most of the federal money, totaling $7.8 million, across more than 160 law agencies statewide, according to a news release.
Like Pittsfield, the Otis Police Department also applied for the grant money, to expand its repertoire of less-lethal tools, Chief Daniel Hamill told The Eagle. The department received $29,800, enough money to start a Taser program and keep it running for at least five years, according to Hamill.
"I have been attempting to outfit our department with Electronic Control Weapons since taking over as chief in 2018," he said. "I feel [Tasers] offer police officers realistic, effective, less-lethal options when faced with a situation that is or could rise to the level of serious injury to the officer, the public and the person involved."
Cheshire and Monterey received $33,695 and $39,987, respectively, to purchase radios, according to the state, while Dalton received the maximum grant of $40,000 for video recording equipment.
Great Barrington and Sheffield received $11,955 and $11,539, respectively, in traffic safety grant funding.
The Eagle's Amanda Burke contributed reporting to this story.