The chair of Berkshire Pride announced this week that he will be stepping down at the end of October.
"I'm so grateful for what we have been able to accomplish over the last few years," Kelan O'Brien said in a news release Thursday. "I know that Berkshire Pride has the team and the stamina to continue creating spaces for our queer and LGBTQ+ community within the Berkshires. I think it's important for organizations to have the opportunity to grow and to bring new people, voices, and experiences to the table and I am so excited to see this organization and community flourish."
During his time with Berkshire Pride, O'Brien designed the organization's logos and branding, created community partnerships with organizations working toward equality and equity in the Berkshires and formalized its annual Community Change Maker award with a public nomination process.
"We're also happy to share that Kelan is not leaving the Berkshires," Berkshire Pride said in the release. "After taking some time to catch up on some sleep and read his TBR pile that is as tall as he is, he plans on going to grad school in 2022 to bolster his understanding of and his commitment to building a community that is for everyone."