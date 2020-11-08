For the second time in a month, a man charged with domestic assault will do time behind bars, despite a victim's reluctance to testify.
Luis Rosado of Pittsfield was sentenced to a year in the Berkshire County House of Correction after he pled guilty to three counts of assault and battery on a member of his household. Rosado, 48, also pled guilty to counts of strangulation, larceny from a person, and violation of a protective order. The case was handed by Central Berkshire District Court Judge Paul Smyth, whose sentence Oct. 28 includes 18 months of probation.
Earlier in October, a North Adams man, Michael Lavigne, was convicted of domestic assault though the victim of two attacks declined to provide evidence, citing her Fifth Amendment rights. Prosecutors in that case were able to establish that Lavigne had instructed the victim not to testify.
In the Rosado case, prosecutors again used recordings of phone calls from the House of Correction to establish that he had told the victim of assaults on May 11 and June 20 not to testify. Pittsfield police had gone to emergency calls on both dates and gathered evidence that Rosado had punched and strangled the victim, who later declined to testify, according to the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
If Rosado violates terms of his probation, he faces a maximum sentence of two and a half years.