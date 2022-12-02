Bus rides in Berkshire County are free through December. Here's why

Bus rides in Berkshire County will be free until the end of this year, financial relief that's meant to encourage ridership and give people who haven’t tried the transit system a new reason to do so.

The Try Transit initiative began Nov. 25 and makes rides on the county’s buses and paratransit vehicles free as part of a state grant. The 15 regional transit authorities in the Commonwealth collectively applied for the $2.5 million grant and received it from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The local transit system offers bus service across 12 fixed routes and paratransit services by request for people with disabilities. Both options are free through December.

Sarah Vallieres, deputy administrator at the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, said in an email that the goal was to get 55,000 riders by Dec. 31. Ridership will be tracked with a thermometer-style poster at the Intermodal Transportation Center, at 1 Columbus Ave. in Pittsfield, and with Facebook posts.

Vallieres said the transit authority would be monitoring ridership by route, passengers per mile and passengers per hour – metrics typically used to measure bus capacity. The holiday season may not see packed buses, though.

“Traditionally, the ridership is lower in December, in part to college students heading home for the holidays,” Vallieres said in an email. “We are hopeful that the free fares will be helpful to Berkshire County.”

Vallieres said the authority isn't yet aware if ridership has increased due to the free rides.

Transit providers hope the program will lead new riders to try the bus system to shop, go to work or dine out.

To plan a trip, visit the BRTA's online tool at berkshirerta.com.

“Although primarily designed to attract new customers by easing access to services, ‘Try Transit’ will also offer a financial reprieve for current BRTA residents during these times of high inflation,” BRTA administrator Robert Malnati said in a press release. “It is expected that the savings and increased mobility offered by BRTA’s services will translate into increased spending at local businesses.”