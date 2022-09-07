This Pittsfield dad had lost a brother. He didn't want that for his son

PITTSFIELD — Growing up, Raymond Hernandez thought he would get to spend his whole life with his family. When he turned 18, though, his younger brother was killed.
Knowing what it is like to lose a brother, Hernandez was determined to fight for the custody not just of his son Angel, 8, but of Angel’s half-brother, Devon, 11, after their mother lost custody of them in 2015.
“I pictured myself as them, one being taken away from the other,” said Hernandez. “I wanted to keep them together because I know that down the road they're gonna need each other. I'm making it a point to let them know that they need to be nice to each other, be there for each other, because in the long run, they're going to have each other. Mothers and fathers come and go.”
Finally, in October 2017, almost 18 months after being placed in foster care, Angel and Devon both came home with Hernandez for good.
Hernandez remembers that day. “I remember bringing them to the park, being happy, them thanking me for bringing me home,” he said.
The Hernandez family was one of three families celebrated on Wednesday’s Berkshire Reunification Day. The event was hosted by the nonprofit 18 Degrees, the state Department of Children and Families, Berkshire Juvenile Court and the Committee for Public Counsel Services' Children and Family Law Division.
The attorney who represented Hernandez noted that the sibling relationship is the longest relationship a person has in their life. It is also viewed as among the most important because siblings help one another in foster care.
Jacqueline O’Brien, managing director for the Children and Family Law Division of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, highlighted downward trends in the number of children placed in foster care. “[The Department of Children and Families] saw a concurrent five year downward trend of children removed and entered foster care. That's tremendous."
The department saw a decline in the number of children reentering foster care within 12 months of being reunited with a parent, according to O’Brien.
For Hernandez, reunification meant working towards being sober, finding a job and attending parenting and counseling sessions. “Some of the classes were scary in the beginning, but then I started giving it a chance and started learning."
Soon, he was "going above and beyond my possibilities,” he said. “That's what I want other people to understand."
Part of the process was learning how to be co-parent with the children’s mother, even if she doesn’t have custody.
“I'm not the type that is gonna be like, ‘I've got the kids now, you messed up!’ and exclude her,” Hernandez said.
He said he wants to share a different message: “You know what, you messed up. I messed up. So how do we fix this?” he said. “The kids see that me and her are not enemies. We're not supposed to be enemies. She’s their mother. I've got to show her respect. They still gotta show her respect.”
Fernandez said he hopes his story can inspire others, especially fathers, to fight for their children.
“I just want to let the fathers out there know that if I can make it, you can do it. It doesn't really take much. Follow the rules, follow the steps and whatever your heart's desire of doing the right thing, just do it,” Hernandez said. “Your children deserve you.”