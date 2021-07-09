Skies cleared abruptly over the Berkshires on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa made a beeline for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
And after days of downpours and dreariness, the weekend promises to be mostly dry, with only an outside chance of a stray shower during the afternoons.
A total of about 2 inches of rain fell at Pittsfield Municipal Airport on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s automated observation station. North Adams got an even more thorough soaking, with just under 3 inches recorded at Harriman & West Airport.
Earlier Friday, the steady rain caused water to pool on roads around the county. In North Adams, Church Street near Morrison Berkshire was shut down due to flooding, according to Police Chief Jason Wood.
To the east, in Williamstown, high water conditions have forced authorities to close a section of Green River Road between Route 7 and Scott Hill Road.
"Please use caution throughout town, as storm drains are trying to catch up with the water levels and standing water can be unsafe to travel through," the Williamstown Police Department said in a Facebook post.