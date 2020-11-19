The Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering drive-thru and pickup traditional Thanksgiving meals, free to local community friends.
Registration for the dinner can be completed by calling 413-528-2810 or by filling out a Google document, according to a post on the BSRCC Facebook page.
"In grateful celebration of those who supported our vital community this year, we are pleased to offer a FREE traditional Thanksgiving meal, take-out style, to those needing a little extra help, to our local essential workers, and to all our local community friends," the post reads.
The drive-thru will be in the Berkshire South parking lot from 3 to p.m. Tuesday, and delivery will be available for those who are homebound. Qualities are limited; people are asked to request one meal per person.
All meals will be bagged and provided cold, with instructions for reheating. The menu includes turkey with gravy, root veggie hash with roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes, stuffing, broccoli and cheddar gratin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and bread with butter.
Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, Guido’s Fresh Marketplace, Big Y, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Nourishing Neighbors donors, volunteers and a local chef team including Tommy Lee, Peter Platt, Hank Ferlauto, Eric Percy and friends each helped support the community and helped make the program possible.