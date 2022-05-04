Eagle readers share their ‘Star Wars’ stories, what the franchise means to them, in honor of May the Fourth

Almost 45 years ago, “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” premiered on the silver screen, launching what would become a juggernaut franchise spanning nine episodic films and a few spinoff movies, as well as television shows, novels, comic books and video games.
With three major film trilogies “Star Wars” is popular across generations. In honor of “May the Fourth” — an informal holiday in which fans pay homage to the franchise, The Eagle asked its readers to submit their “Star Wars” stories, and talk about what the franchise means to them.
“I am a huge fan of the franchise,” said Jason Viens, 44, of North Adams. “I have been since I was a kid. I was born the year the first movie came out. I have been an avid collector of merchandise since the early ‘80s.”
David Wick, 52, of Pittsfield, said he saw the first “Star Wars” film in 1977 at a Pittsfield drive-in, and ever since, he was “hooked” on the franchise. Robby Cohen, 52, of Pittsfield, who says that he also saw “Episode IV — A New Hope” in theaters when it came out, had a similar experience.
“[I was] hooked for life from there,” he said. “My girlfriend [now wife] and I stood in line on opening night of ‘Phantom Menace’ in 1999. In 2002, we were introduced at our wedding reception to John Williams’ ‘Star Wars’ theme. Our now 17-year-old son is a huge fan and authority on all things ‘Star Wars.’ My daughter could do without it.”
Berkshire United Way President and CEO Tom Bernard, 51, of North Adams, also saw “A New Hope” as his first “Star Wars” movie, and his reaction to it was “wonder, amazement, fear, excitement, and the recognition of laying one of the cornerstones for the Massassi temple-sized collection of quotes, references, and pop culture shibboleths that constitute a considerable and frankly distressing proportion of my identity.”
Samuel Johnson, 46, of Pittsfield, whose first “Star Wars” film he saw was 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back,” said that what he loves about the films are their “man vs. machine” elements and classic good vs. evil storylines, as well as the imagination found in the films.
Some fans have differing opinions of all three trilogies. Margot Berman, 22, of Williamstown — whose first “Star Wars” film was “Episode IV — A New Hope," has a lot of reverence for the original trilogy, which was released between 1977 and 1983.
“I like the way it combines old school action and narrative in a nostalgia-filled [way],” she said. “I am a fan of the original franchise. I don’t love the prequels but I really don’t like the new trilogy which I think lost the heart of the original movies. I also do acknowledge that the original trilogy is imperfect and filled with plot inconsistencies. Yet, I find the journey I took with the characters throughout the trilogy to be filled with heart and find that it stands the test of time.”
Mason Cortis, 17, of Pittsfield, said he was first introduced to “Star Wars” via 2002’s “Episode II — Attack of the Clones” by his dad, and fell in love with the franchise.
“I loved it, it was something I’ve never seen before,” he said. “After watching ‘Attack of The Clones,’ I started watching the rest [of the films] in the franchise and I just fell in love with the universe George Lucas had made.”
Stone Murphy, 20, of Lee, said his first “Star Wars” was “Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” and his reaction to it was “instant obsession.”
“What is it about Star Wars that is so special?” he said. “To me, it is philosophy. At its core, Star Wars is a modern myth that represents cultural values about good and evil. We are made to consider the difference between values and virtues, the ramifications of following orders, and the necessity of violence against our adversaries.”
But despite their differences, they all share love for this franchise that has defined popular culture for more than four decades.
“Despite ups and downs, big swings and epic missteps, breathtaking inspirations and heartbreaking disappointments, [most things] ‘Star Wars’ catapult[s] me back to the state of wonder and connection I felt sitting beside my parents when they brought me to see ‘Star Wars’ for the first time — and on a school night, no less,” Bernard said. “To say nothing of the various rewatchings, marathons, discussions, debates, and trivia standoffs with the wretched hive of scum and villainy I’ve called friends over [the] years.”
“‘Star Wars’ is like an escape from this reality, a place you can visit that anything is possible,” Cortis said.
Murphy noted that the franchise's overarching themes of family make the films relatable and relevant over the years.
“The nine main films are the story of one family, the Skywalker family,” he said. “We see the rise, fall, and redemption of the great Anakin Skywalker. We watch him experience the love and loss of his mother and his wife. We see how families come together and save one another in the relationship between Luke [Skywalker] and Leia [Organa]. We see how families fall apart and betray one another, as [when] Kylo Ren kills his father Han Solo. We see how strangers become family, when Obi-Wan Kenobi gives his life to protect Luke.”
Indeed, love for the franchise bridges generations, and brings families together, as Jesse Tobin McCauley, of Pittsfield points out, as she and her husband, Joe, introduce the movies to their six-year-old son, Kane.
“It's wonderful to show our son as a new viewer and so fun for us for the nostalgia of it,” she said.
Kelli Kozak, 47, of Cheshire, celebrates May the Fourth each year with her sons by giving “Star Wars”-themed gifts, usually in the form of Lego sets.
“I’ve passed my love of Star Wars on to my sons,” she said. “We love to watch ‘The Mandalorian’ and my youngest son is great at sorting out the timeline of the franchise.”