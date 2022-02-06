Berkshire Ukrainian immigrant, descendants concerned over Russian threat to invade homeland

PITTSFIELD — Natalia Ireland fears for her family’s safety in the Ukraine.
The Pittsfield woman’s mother, father and brother live in the small town of Kosiv in the western part of the country, near the Polish border. While they are far from the build up of Russian troops along the northern border, Ireland feels they are in harms way.
“Everyone is nervous that anything can happen,” she told The Eagle in a phone interview this weekend. “I feel kind of helpless.”
Ireland, nee Volkowvetska, is among the Berkshire Ukrainian immigrants and those descendants of the eastern European country concerned for the nearly 44 million people living there. The locals watch the daily news reports seeing the tension between Russia and the Ukraine mount, especially as the United States gets more involved. President Joe Biden recently bolstered NATO forces in the region by deploying 3,000 more troops.
Ireland appreciates the U.S. support and that more people she knows are paying attention to the political crisis.
“It is getting people’s attention and they want to know why the tension,” she said.
On the surface, the tension appears to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opposition to the Ukraine becoming part NATO, the political and military alliance of the U.S. and western Europe formed after World War II
Ireland says the rift between Russia and the Ukraine is more than just about NATO.
“Ukraine has always been on the western Europe border and western civilization and this is about expansion of western culture and values into the Ukraine,” she said.
Coming to AmericaIreland relocated to the United States in 2013 after marrying Robert Ireland who she met while he was in the Peace Corps. in the Ukraine teaching English.
She says her hometown is organizing in case they do get attacked as more and more Ukrainians are taking up arms and training for a fight, according to world news reports.
If Russia and the Ukraine do fight it our, the war likely will be a bloody one, according to Pittsfield’s Jim Arpante whose mother’s parents were Ukrainian.
“I think it will be a hell of a fight, a conventional war with loss of life on both sides. Both Russians and Ukrainian are fierce fighters,” he said.
Arpante views Puntin’s actions as ones that could lure NATO countries into a conflict.
“Putin is a very smart man; he’s playing Europe and the U.S. like a fiddle,” he said.
Arpante says there has always been a rift between Russia and the Ukraine, evident by how Ukrainians were treated under communist rule. He noted his grandfather’s brother on the mother’s side of the family froze to death in a forced labor camp in Siberia under dictator Joseph Stalin in the 1930s.
Canceled tripPatricia Silen had been planning a trip to the Ukraine for a few years, but global crises have interfered twice: first the pandemic two years ago and more recently the growing tension in eastern Europe.
“I decided to cancel last month. I didn’t feel safe with all the politics going on,” said the Pittsfield woman.
Silen has mixed emotions about the threat of war hanging over the Ukraine as her mother was Ukrainian and her father Russian.
Given the rich farm land and mineral resources in the Ukraine, the battle would be for control for a key European economy.
“I feel Putin wants to take over the Ukraine which is the ‘Bread Basket’ of Europe,” she said.
Ireland doubts war is inevitable, but tense situation may be headed in that direction.
“I’m sure all parties want peace, but at what price for that peace,” she said.