Berkshire Unity Through Community has released its first Berkshire Bingo card, which offers opportunities to win prizes as part of a promotion encouraging people to shop locally.
The first Berkshire Bingo card, the Pittsfield edition, is active until noon Dec. 3. Participants have the opportunity to win a minimum of $240 in local gift cards and prizes.
Those participating can visit any of the local shops highlighted on the bingo card in person or online, and take a photo of themselves with the shop logo or a receipt.
Share the pictures on social media and tag Berkshire Unity Through Community. Those without social media can email copies of receipts and finished bingo cards.
There will be four bingo cards in total and contestants aren't required to be from the area. Those interested can download the Berkshire Bingo Card on the organization's website or save a screenshot from any of Berkshire Unity Through Community's social media pages.
A minimum of four purchases at local retailers are required to play each week and bingo must be proven, but can be in any direction. Contestants will be entered into the raffle for each bingo achieved. The winner of the first raffle will be announced on the Berkshire Unity Through Community Facebook page live at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3.