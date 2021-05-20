Should I keep wearing masks after the state reopens? What can I do this summer? What do I say to my unvaccinated friend?
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative and the Berkshire Eagle will host a virtual panel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, to answer your lingering vaccine and COVID-19 questions.
The panel will air on Pittsfield Community Television and will also be streamed live on The Berkshire Eagle website and at Facebook.com/berkshire.eagle
County health care leaders will address vaccine hesitancy, guidance for the vaccinated, the upcoming state regulation rollback and more.
The panelists are:
— Dr. James Lederer, Jr., chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Berkshire Health Systems.
— Dr. Mark Pettus, director of population health and community care at Berkshire Health Systems.
— Michelle Derr, director of South Berkshire WIC and family services with Community Health Programs and vaccine coordinator for the CHP mobile health unit.
— Heather Barbieri, director of emergency management at Fairview Hospital and coordinator of the Berkshire Collaborative COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites in South County.
Submit questions ahead of time to Eagle reporter and panel moderator Francesca Paris at fparis@berkshireeagle.com.