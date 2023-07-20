Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association is shrinking its service area at the end of July due to staffing challenges

PITTSFIELD — Starting next month, new patients in nearly half of the county’s towns will not be able to receive in-home health care services offered by Berkshire Health Systems.

In an email sent to staff Wednesday, the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association said new patients will no longer be accepted from 15 towns, primarily in South County. It cited “significant changes in staffing at all levels” for the service area reduction.

The association provides a variety of services — from physical and occupational therapy to social work to wound care in a patient’s home.

The towns that are a part of the service reduction include: Alford, Becket, Egremont, Mount Washington, Sheffield, New Marlborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Washington, Monterey, Tyringham, Peru, Windsor, New Ashford and Hancock.

Michael Leary, a spokesperson for BHS, said the staffing challenges the health care system is facing aren't unique to the Berkshires and are being felt by the industry nationally.

"This is temporary and we are continuing our intensive recruitment efforts so that we can provide home care services to all members of the community," Leary said in a statement to The Eagle.

He emphasized that the service reduction applies only to new patients, and noted that the BVNA is “obligated to and will continue to service our current patients.”

Members of the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association union say that they’ve long warned BHS administrators about what they say has become a growing staffing and retention issue in the association.

They feel that productivity and caseload expectations set by administrators are untenable and that current pay scales for clinicians don’t represent a living wage.

Union officials shared wage data with The Eagle in April that shows that BVNA clinicians make anywhere from $30 an hour to $63 an hour depending on their position and time within the health system. Those hourly rates would represent between about $62,400 and $131,040 annually for a clinician working 40 hours a week in a typical year.

The combination of the pay and workload factors is driving precious clinicians away from the BVNA to seek jobs outside of home health care, the union says.

It’s these issues and others that led clinicians to unionize in December 2021 and begin contract negotiations with the health system in 2022. The union and health system are still in negotiations.

Tamaryn Clowdus, a union co-chair and physical therapist with BHS, said she was going through “so many emotions” after seeing the email Wednesday morning.

“I feel like our community is in a real crisis and people don’t even realize it,” Clowdus said. “We as employees, we saw this coming for years and we’ve been trying to give management the heads up.”

Clowdus said there are currently 49 clinicians working with the BVNA, down about 10 clinicians from nearly a year ago.

She said while the BVNA has offices in south, central and northern Berkshire County, most clinicians are on their own and start their days from wherever they live in the Berkshires. The result, Clowdus said, is that some nurses and therapists are driving between 50 to 100 miles to care for patients each day.

Clowdus said she’s worried what will happen for people living in these towns outside the new service area. While there are other home care agencies in the Berkshires, few have the range of BHS when it comes to contracts with insurance providers.

“When we [BHS] stop extending services, some people have no other options,” Clowdus said. “So that means they’ll either have to go into a nursing home or that they don’t get services.”