'A legally protected seat at the table:' Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association approves union by wide margin

Health care workers with the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association voted to form a new union — with 73 percent in favor.

VNA union organizers filed notice with the National Labor Relations Board in October, seeking an election to join the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

After three weeks of mail-in voting, the NLRB counted votes Wednesday, according to a news release from the MNA. The new union will represent about 60 nurses and physical, occupational and speech therapists.

Organizers told The Eagle that they want a voice in how the VNA runs, to improve their jobs and their patients' medical care.

VNA employees drive across the county to care for patients with serious health issues, organizers said, and the coronavirus pandemic made that job even harder.

“Now that we have formed our union at BVNA, we look forward to working collaboratively with leadership to address some of the long-standing issues found in home healthcare, provide the best home healthcare experience to our patients, and a positive work environment for all of our coworkers,” Sarah Roberts, a registered nurse and member of the organizing committee, said in the release.

Union organizers previously told The Eagle that they sometimes lacked the time and resources to properly care for patients. They said they often spend uncompensated time finishing their work and that their managers do not always understand their actual workload.

“When nurses and health care professionals join together, patients are the biggest beneficiaries,” Tamaryn Clowdus, a physical therapist and member of the organizing committee, said in the news release. “At BVNA, we now have a legally protected seat at the table with management to improve our practice and address issues impacting patients under our care.”

The Massachusetts Nurses Association already represents about 900 registered nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. The hospital and the VNA are owned by Berkshire Health Systems.