PITTSFIELD — After her son’s death, Peggy Morse made it her mission to create a space for fellow suicide loss survivors to gather, grieve and honor the lives of their loved ones.
When her son died by suicide in the late ‘90s, there were no local support groups to lean into, Morse said. She’d drive more than an hour to East Longmeadow, where she found a community of survivors who lost loved ones to suicide, also.
But Morse — who was honored earlier this year for her decades of work in the field of suicide prevention and healing from loss — knew there were others across the Berkshire who were attempting to cope with suicide loss too.
“For a long time, it carried so much stigma that new people, families, tended to keep it very private,” Morse said. “Berkshire County was experiencing a lot of loss, and I wanted to make sure there was an ongoing group here in the Berkshires.”
So in 2007, Morse created the county’s first dedicated support group for suicide loss survivors through a partnership with HospiceCare in the Berkshires. Morse went on to co-found and run the group through the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention — the local chapter of the statewide coalition — in 2009, and served as chair until 2017.
She was among six recipients, and the only one from Western Massachusetts, of a Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention “Leadership in Suicide Prevention” award, which was presented virtually this year.
Pittsfield state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, who presented Morse’s award, thanked Morse for spearheading the “important work” of providing the ongoing support groups, and for being a driving organizing, fundraising and motivating force behind the coalition for the past 11 years.
“We’re so impressed by Peggy,” said Farley-Bouvier. “By her passion and enthusiasm for this work. It’s been an inspiration for so many others. The Berkshire Coalition truly has become one of the most cohesive and dynamic coalitions because of Peggy’s work.”
The support meetings Morse launched have been a through line over the years up to to present, adapting as the pandemic forced meetings online. But currently, the coalition is offering two suicide loss survivor support sessions each month, one virtually, and one in-person in a COVID-19 compliant setting at the Universalist Unitarian Church at 175 Wendell Ave. in Pittsfield.
The work continues, but Morse has stepped back from her leadership role at the nonprofit and currently lives in North Carolina. But Morse is still a familiar face at online group meetings, and remains vitally connected the network of suicide loss survivors in the region, she said.
Morse isn’t the only one at the coalition making a transition. Lee Watroba has also stepped away from her role as board president of the Berkshire County Coalition for Suicide Prevention after three years in the position, said Melissa Helm, who was elected to succeed Watroba as president of the board.
Watroba will remain a member of the 15-person coalition board of trustees, Helm said, where her experience will continue to guide the coalition’s work.
Along with Bertha Connelly, now vice president of the board, Morse and Watroba were the bedrock on which the coalition functions to this day, said Helm, who is also engagement manager at Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, where she works in the area of stress resilience, and chair of the Berkshire County Walk to Fight Suicide.
“These three incredibly dedicated women,” said Helm in a statement, “established BCSP as a 501c3 organization, launched Berkshire County’s first Walk to Fight Suicide, brought suicide prevention trainings where they’re needed most in the community, established twice-monthly facilitated survivor support groups and much more, ultimately laying a strong foundation that will continue to carry the mission of the coalition forward in days, months and years to Come.”
Suicide affects all social classes, people of all ages, and all religions, Morse said. What makes us vulnerable, she said, is our humanity, and our drive to find meaning in life. But help is available, she said, and so too is help for those with mental health diagnoses that can place them at increased risk of death by suicide.
“When people are struggling with mental health issues, they’re closer to you than your breath,” she said. “The psychological ache that you have, it just feels inescapable. But it is treatable.”