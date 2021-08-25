AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service. Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers either in person or virtually, with a number of roles available.
The Berkshire County Tax-Aide team managed to prepare more than 850 individual tax returns this year for Berkshire County seniors and low income individuals at no cost to them. Additional volunteers are needed for the 2022 tax season.
In addition to tax preparers, whom the program will train, Tax-Aide needs people who can provide technical and communications assistance, interpreters and program leaders. All levels and types of experience are welcome.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277).