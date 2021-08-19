DALTON — Berkshire Money Management is partnering with The Berkshire Eagle to distribute some 500 backpacks to local school-age students.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., families can pick up backpacks at either the Eagle building on 74 South Church St. in Pittsfield, BMM offices at 161 Main St. in Dalton, or Family Resource Center of the Berkshires, 141 West Ave. in Great Barrington.
“We’re really excited to be able to do this for local students, especially after the year they’ve had,” said BMM Community Development Director, Nichole Dupont. “I am totally amazed by the resiliency and adaptability of young people trying to learn and stay engaged during a global pandemic. A lot of them (and their parents and guardians) are eager to get back to school and interact with their peers and teachers. And with learning! We really want to support that transition right now.”
Backpacks are first-come, first-served and will include pens and pencils, notebooks, crayons, safe scissors, highlighters, glue sticks, rulers and other supplies. Distribution will be drive-through only in order to maintain social-distancing, and on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.