The coastal storm now meandering east of Long Island, N.Y., dumped 9 to 15 inches of snow over the Berkshires, based on preliminary totals reported by the National Weather Service.
Although the nor’easter delivered its most fierce punch to downstate New York, New Jersey and much of Connecticut, its impact on upstate New York and western New England was somewhat less intense than predicted.
Still, some schools in Berkshire County closed, including Pittsfield, Mount Greylock and Hoosac Valley, while others switched to all-remote instruction as highway crews went into overdrive, clearing main highways and attending to local roads and side streets.
Snow emergencies remained in effect in Pittsfield and numerous towns, restricting parking so DPW teams could clear the roads.
The National Weather Service kept its winter storm warning in effect as of Tuesday morning, with bands of snow still breaking out in some areas. Another inch or two is predicted for the Berkshires before nightfall Tuesday.
Northerly winds will be brisk and gusty resulting some blowing and drifting of snow, the government forecasters stated, but temperatures will be mellow for the time of year, remaining in the low 30s.
As the storm finally begins pulling away toward the Gulf of Maine and Atlantic Canada, winds should die down somewhat, but will remain brisk and gusty through Wednesday.
After a sunny Thursday, a weak storm system may produce light snow early Friday, changing to rain during the day before switching back to snow at night before ending.
After a sunny and seasonable Saturday, another winter storm may approach Sunday but its track and impact on the Berkshires remains uncertain.