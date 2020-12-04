A winter storm watch has been issued for Berkshire County from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.
A storm is expected to dump up to six inches or more of snow, with wind gusts of 35 mph on Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Potential winter storm this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for southern Vermont and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts for Saturday and Saturday night: https://t.co/whv3jIEo24#wxvt #wxma #ctwx #wxny pic.twitter.com/yeU9vrBVsl— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 4, 2020
Travel could be difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roadways, the advisory stated. For more information, visit weather.gov/aly/