Schools, businesses await snow and wonder: How much are we getting this time?

Berkshire County is expected to get up to six inches of snow this weekend. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

A winter storm watch has been issued for Berkshire County from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

A storm is expected to dump up to six inches or more of snow, with wind gusts of 35 mph on Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. 

Travel could be difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roadways, the advisory stated. For more information, visit weather.gov/aly/

