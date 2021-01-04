PITTSFIELD — Sometime about 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Elyssa Bennett went into labor.
About 11 hours later, she gave birth to Berkshire County's first baby of the new year — Nadiyah Mohai Ringgold.
Nadiyah was born at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She checked in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Bennett said, with no complications.
“She is very calm, content and happy,” said Bennett, 19, who welcomed the new child with partner Treyvon Ringgold, 23. “She’s very alert, and likes to stare. It’s mesmerizing.”
Bennett is an activities assistant at Berkshire Place nursing home, and Ringgold works as a youth development professional at Hillcrest Educational Center, both in Pittsfield. The new family lives in Pittsfield.
"Being the first baby born of the year is kind of a funny thing," Bennett said. "Our daughter is making headlines for her grand entrance, and it only makes us wonder what else she’ll make headlines for in the future."
She said that having a baby during a pandemic is not an easy concept to digest.
"Our one fear of having a baby during the pandemic is how weak her immune system is right now," Bennett said. "Not everyone is going to be as safe and clean as they should be, and that puts my daughter at risk."
“It’s very exciting,” Bennett said. “She’s just perfect. I just hope she’s happy and has everything she needs.”