Where to celebrate Purim in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — Long before Star Trek conventions and Mardi Gras parades, there was Purim.
Purim is the Jewish holiday where the whole Megillah is read and with a fair modicum of silliness and chaos. People dress as characters, a la Star Trek conventions, and some imbibe in alcoholic beverages.
The Jewish holiday is told in the Book of Esther, part of the Apocrypha of the Hebrew Bible. The holiday celebrates the victory of Jews over a would-be oppressor in ancient Persia named Haman.
This year the celebration starts Monday evening and ends Tuesday evening, corresponding to the Hebrew date of Adar 14. Like most Jewish holidays, the date changes in the Roman calendar on an annual basis.
Jews the world over celebrate with costumes, spiels or comedic plays, entertainment, and with filled triangular pastries called hamantaschen, representing Haman’s hat.
In the United States, the holiday gave rise to the tradition of the great latke-hamantaschen debate, which began at the University of Chicago Hillel in 1946. Such debates pit the merits of the potato pancake, the traditional food eaten on the Jewish festival of Hannukah, against those of the Purim pastry.
Other time-honored traditions include drowning out the name of Haman during the reading of the Book of Esther and toasts.
Purim will be celebrated with merriment across the Berkshires this year. Here are some of the ways you can celebrate:
- Knesset Israel Band kicks off the celebrations in the Berkshires on Saturday with its 14th annual Purim musical costume and a tribute to Jerry Garcia at Congregation Knesset Israel, 16 Kolt Road, Pittsfield. The KI Band will tell the story of the Megillah with new lyrics to some classic Jerry Garcia arrangements. The musical and community event will include snacks and beverages. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Come in costume, bring friends and wear your dancing shoes. “We have been waiting 14 years to tackle the music of Jerry Garcia” said Jonathan Denmark, founder of KI’s Purim musical costume. “The catalogue of music is incredibly vast, but we are excited to bring some of the most well-known arrangements to the wider community.” The Purim celebration continues at 5:30 p.m. Monday with a dinner, the evening Maariv service and Megillah reading. Hamantaschen and ice cream follow. To take part in the Monday dinner, RSVP at knessetisrael.org or call 413-445-4872.
- Congregation Beth Israel at 53 Lois St., North Adams, will hold a celebration for families from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday. Families are invited to come together with songs, and to form and bake hamantaschen with baker Caleb Wolfson-Seeley, and act out the Purim story with improv help from storyteller Jane Shiyah. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. For those who don’t have costumes, costume pieces will be available. To register, visit cbiberkshires.com.
- Hevreh of Southern Berkshire at 270 State Road, Great Barrington, will hold a Megillah reading, Purim spiel (or play) and hamantaschen at 6 p.m. Monday. Here’s how it’s billed: “Follow the yellow brick road to Shushan for a very Oz-some celebration of Purim. Join Hevreh for an abbreviated Megillah reading in the sanctuary before our Confirmation Class Purimspiel production of 'The Megillah of Oz.’” Bring a box of macaroni and cheese to use as a grogger, or noisemaker, during the service. The food will be collected and donated to the People’s Pantry. In addition, Hevreh holds a Purim carnival from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 12. For more information, visit www.hevreh.org.
- Chabad of the Berkshires hosts a Megillah reading followed by entertainment at 5 p.m. March 7 at 450 South St., Pittsfield. To register, sign up at www.jewishberkshires.com.
- Temple Anshe Amunim at 26 Broad St., Pittsfield, holds a young families Shabbat at 5 p.m. March 10 with a youth-led Purim spiel. Erev Shabbat services with a celebration of Purim will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 10. Hamantaschen will be served after evening services. Attendees are invited to wear costumes or something festive. For more information, visit www.ansheamunim.org.
- Congregation Ahavath Sholom holds a Purim/Shabbat brunch study from 10 a.m. to noon March 11 at South Berkshire Friends Meeting House, 280 State Road, Great Barrington. Visit www.ahavathsholom.com for details.