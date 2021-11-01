With daylight saving time fast approaching, state fire officials are reminding homeowners that it's also a good time to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a news release.
“The primary sources of carbon monoxide in the home are furnaces and other fuel-burning appliances," he said. "We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide, so it’s important to have working CO alarms to alert you to this invisible killer.”
Ostroskey said that this is a good time of year to replace the alkaline batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or replace the entire device if it’s more than 10 years old.
“Smoke alarms are like any other household appliances: they don’t last forever,” said Chief Michael Winn, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts, in the release.
“Alarm manufacturing dates are printed on the back of the device. Smoke alarms usually need to be replaced after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years. If the date on your alarm is more than 10 years ago, or if there’s no date at all, it’s time to replace it.”