Community support, including from veterans, has helped make the Berkshires home to 28 Afghan evacuees

PITTSFIELD — Resettling asylum-seekers is typically a long process, but the U.S. military evacuation of Afghanistan in August gave resettlement agencies little time to plan.

After the evacuation left around 50,000 Afghans staying at U.S. military bases, a Springfield-based resettlement agency partnered with locals to make the Berkshires a resettlement destination.

“With the evacuation in Afghanistan, there would be no way, as a resettlement agency, we would be able to handle that kind of volume with merely our staff,” said Gabriela Sheehan, the Berkshires resettlement coordinator for Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts. “So, we reached out and asked the community if they would partner with us.”

With the help of 150 volunteers and several groups, Jewish Family Services has brought 28 Afghan evacuees to Berkshire County, mostly in the Pittsfield area. One family of three will arrive next week, and as many as 30 asylum-seekers — from Afghanistan or other countries — may resettle in the Berkshires later this year, Sheehan said.

Quote In fact, it’s ingrained in our warrior ethos to never leave a comrade behind.

“People have come from everywhere to help because this is something that has deeply touched our community,” Sheehan said. “After Afghan resettlement and we start getting refugees from all over the world, I just know that it’s going to be able to make our community stronger and better.”

The latest support came Wednesday in the form of a $10,000 donation from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448, which local VFW members voted to make on Jan. 5. Those funds can be used for school supplies, driver’s licenses, transportation, job training and other educational needs, Sheehan said.

Retired Sgt. First Class Mark Pompi, a veteran of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he and other veterans got involved after learning of the resettlement plans in an August phone call from state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield.

Those evacuated from Afghanistan were mostly U.S. allies.

As Afghan evacuees began settling into the Berkshires, the quest for halal meat began LEE — Thomas Logsdon was about to receive a large family of evacuees from Afghanistan into his home last month when he realized he needed to f…

“We all felt that we owed a debt to the Afghan people that stood with us,” Pompi said. “In fact, it’s ingrained in our warrior ethos to never leave a comrade behind.”

A quickly expanding “network of veteran and civilian volunteers” contributed by fundraising and getting the word out. But as time went on, the work grew.

“Basically one cold Saturday, we moved the contents of an entire living room from a family that donated it to one of the Afghan families,” Pompi said, crediting Bill O’Gara for that deed.

Pompi, Sheehan, Farley-Bouvier, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and VFW Post 448 Commander Arnold Perras all spoke at a Wednesday event where Perras announced the donation.

Tyer and Farley-Bouvier had worked with Jewish Family Services in 2016 on a plan to resettle Syrian refugees before a change in presidential administrations — and federal refugee admission policies — dashed that plan.

Work to resettle 31 Afghans in Berkshires proceeds, four years after federal policies halted resettlement of Syrian refugees Berkshire County now is home to 15 Afghan evacuees, and it will welcome 16 more by the end of January. Planning for resettlement in the Berkshires during an earlier humanitarian crisis, leaders say, left them well prepared to accommodate Afghans.

Among the families who have arrived, many have at least one member who speaks “very good English,” Sheehan said.

There was hope that meetings with employers could start next week, but evacuees are still waiting to receive their Social Security cards. But, some may begin English as a Second Language instruction shortly at Berkshire Community College, she said.

Pompi said he hopes the donation can help support not only Afghans but also “the next groups that come in and the next crisis that comes in.”

“It’s not going to be over with Afghanistan,” he said.